Leon County Commission to hold special COVID meeting on Sept. 7

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission announced Wednesday it will hold a special meeting about COVID-19 in the community at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The meeting will include presentations from county staff and medical and public health professionals, according to the press release. County commissioners will also evaluate how the county can slow the spread of the delta variant.

The meeting will be held at the Leon County Commission Chambers, located on the fifth floor of the Leon County Courthouse at 301 S. Monroe St.

County residents can attend the meeting in person to make public comments. Additionally, residents can comment virtually by registering at this Zoom link or submit written comments here.

If you want to comment virtually, you must register before 8 p.m. on Sept. 6. If you need help with registration, reach out to County Administration at 850-606-5300.

You can watch the meeting online at the following pages:

