News 4 meteorologists track tornadoes as they pass over Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When a storm cell developed a tornado moving towards Dothan, WTVY was in the middle of our News 4 at Four newscast, and Chief Meteorologist David Paul quickly broke in to bring attention to the developing twister.

Using WTVY’s suite of weather systems and our various weather cameras across the city we were able to follow the storm and track it street by street.

Later when a second tornado warning happened right before 6 PM David Paul was again on air within seconds. He again used WTVY’s multiple weather cams across Dothan to follow the funnel cloud.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.