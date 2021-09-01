North Florida Red Cross offers relief to Hurricane Ida victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - North Florida Red Cross is one of many local agencies to deploy emergency relief crews to aid victims after Hurricane Ida.

Red Cross volunteers left days before the storm, and some traveled Saturday after the storm staging in Mississippi and Louisiana. Raphael Campbell a retired law enforcement officer is among the dozens of crew members on the ground. He said after learning Ida was going to be a category 4 storm, he knew there would be a lot of devastation.

“We’re out delivering different items. Water, garbage bags and gloves. Clean up kits and other items that people might be in need of,” said Campbell.

After witnessing the relief efforts in South Florida for Hurricane Andrew, Campbell said he told himself he would join American Red Cross after he retired. It’s been almost six years now that he’s been deploying and helping those impacted by tragedies.

Since arriving in Mississippi, Campbell and his partner have experienced mainly water damage but he also shared photos of roads that have been destroyed and trees down.

“We’ve sent probably about 75 of our emergency response vehicles to Louisiana and Mississippi,” Sharon Tyler, the Red Cross executive director for North Florida, says.

Tyler says with so many crews and local resources already out of the state, there are limited resources in the Tallahassee area for storm evacuees. Although the organization is working alongside other community partners to provide food for people that evacuated, the closest Red Cross shelter is located in Mobile, Alabama.

Tyler said when preparing for evacuation, the best point of attack is to have a clear plan of where you’re going, and what resources will be available when you get there.

“The biggest thing that I can encourage people to do is to go to a trusted non-profit and make a financial donation. That way the things that are needed, the bulk items, it’s easier for us to have it there on the ground,” says Tyler.

Donations can be made at RedCross.org.

