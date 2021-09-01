Advertisement

Panama City makes last Hurricane Michael debris payment

FILE PHOTO: Joyce Fox, center stands in front of her heavily damaged home in the aftermath of...
FILE PHOTO: Joyce Fox, center stands in front of her heavily damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - A Florida city hit hard by Hurricane Michael has approved its final payment for debris removal from that 2018 storm.

The Panama City Commission voted Tuesday to pay $2.1 million to Crowder Gulf, the disaster recovery company that handled the city’s storm debris. The Panama City News Herald reported that about $94.6 million has been spent to remove all of its hurricane debris.

Most of the cost will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In all, crews collected 5.7 million cubic yards (4.3 million cubic meters) of debris from the city and removed 18,000 tree stumps.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darussia Jones Barrow faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property...
Drunk driver hits Leon County deputy who was working at crime scene
Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Family searching for answers in Wakulla County’s only unsolved homicide
Leon County Booking Report: August 31, 2021

Latest News

Leon County Commission to hold special COVID meeting on Sept. 7
Georgia coronavirus
Georgia sets new high for COVID-19 cases as kids hit hard
FILE PHOTO: Westcott Fountain on Florida State University's campus. (FSU)
FSU wants judge to toss lawsuit over shutdown
FAMU’s new testing site, located at 2507 Wahnish Way, was affected by heavy rainfall on...
FAMU COVID-19 testing site returns to Bragg Memorial Stadium temporarily as crews work to fix new site