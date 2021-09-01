Advertisement

SAIL High School hosting mobile vaccine clinic, offering $25 gift cards as incentive

(Adam Mintzer)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee high school is offering gift card prizes as an incentive for students and teachers to get vaccinated.

SAIL High School says they are partnering with Neighborhood Medical Center to offer a mobile vaccination clinic this Friday and Saturday morning at the school, located at 2006 Jackson Bluff Road.

“SAIL has had a remarkably low number of positive COVID cases this school year and we’re grateful for the many SAIL students and staff who have already been fully vaccinated,” said Rosanne Wood, member of the Leon County School Board and the SAIL Foundation Board. “But we want to try to get to 100% and hope these prizes are a great motivation toward that goal. In fact, we hope other school foundations and community groups follow our lead and offer prizes to incentivize their constituencies to reach 100% vaccination.”

The school says SAIL students and staff who receive a vaccine through the clinic will receive a $25 gift card to Amazon or Starbucks.

Friday’s clinic is for school staff, students and families only and will be open from 7-8 a.m.

Saturday’s clinic will be open to the entire community and will be open from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

