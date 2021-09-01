Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, to play Packers in Jacksonville
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the team would be away from New Orleans through September due to Hurricane Ida, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
The Saints were scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers in New Orleans for Week 1. The Saints will play the Packers in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank, the game will be played at the same time slot at 3:25 p.m. CT.
