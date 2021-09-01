Suwannee Bulldogs shuffle schedule after Santa Fe matchup put off due to COVID-19
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee Bulldogs have had a midweek change to their schedule after COVID-19 forced a cancelation of their original opponent, Santa Fe.
The Bulldogs will now take on Jacksonville’s Westside Wolverines, whose originally scheduled game against Ed White was also put off due to COVID.
The school says season ticket holders will be able to use the same ticket that was meant for the Santa Fe matchup for Friday’s game with the Wolverines.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from Langford Stadium.
