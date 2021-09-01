Suwannee Bulldogs shuffle schedule after Santa Fe matchup put off due to COVID-19

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee Bulldogs have had a midweek change to their schedule after COVID-19 forced a cancelation of their original opponent, Santa Fe.

The Bulldogs will now take on Jacksonville’s Westside Wolverines, whose originally scheduled game against Ed White was also put off due to COVID.

Friday nights game against Santa Fe has been canceled due to COVID. We are on the hunt for another opponent, we will post when we have more information. Posted by Suwannee High School Athletics on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

The school says season ticket holders will be able to use the same ticket that was meant for the Santa Fe matchup for Friday’s game with the Wolverines.

We have a ball game Friday, football fans! The Dogs will play Westside at the Dog house, kickoff is at 7:30! All season... Posted by Suwannee High School Athletics on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from Langford Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.