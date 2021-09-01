Tallahassee bakery back open after son hospitalized with COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Baked goods fresh from the oven are back on display at a Tallahassee bakery.

Tuesday marked the first day of business in several weeks for TC Bakery following a COVID scare.

TC Bakery shut down after the owner’s son caught a serious case of COVID-19, sending him to the hospital for several days.

Jennifer Young opened TC Bakery a few years ago. It was a dream job.

But that dream was put on hold this month when the pandemic became all too real.

“These cakes can wait, my son comes first,” Young said.

Her difficult journey began two and a half weeks earlier, when her nine-year-old son, Joseph, got sick after returning to school in Wakulla County.

″He was not feeling well, he just didn’t look right,” she remembered. “He didn’t seem right.”

He couldn’t keep down pain medicine and a trip to urgent care confirmed a COVID diagnosis.

A day later, the family was told the virus was causing more problems.

“His body is trying to fight off COVID, and bacteria pneumonia,” Young described.

The family was told to take Joseph to Tallahassee Memorial.

“The doctor was very honest with us, and said they really didn’t have many solutions for kids. It’s one of those areas where they really don’t know.”

An excruciating waiting game. Any parents nightmare.

“You can’t describe the feeling, as a parent, to see your child hurt. You want to take your child’s place, but there was nothing we could do about it.”

After several days, pneumonia medicine started to work.

“The prayers of the community, the support, I feel like all of that worked,” Young said.

Young believes her son caught the virus from school. Her message to parents: Be vigilant.

“Don’t go to school if you’re still waiting a COVID test result, because you may unintentionally affecting some other child.”

Young adds her son is doing great, all things considered. She says Joseph is eager to get back to class, calling him “resilient.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.