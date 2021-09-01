Tallahassee Police make arrest following fatal overnight shooting on West Tennessee Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest following a fatal shooting in the 2600 block of West Tennessee Street early Sunday morning.

TPD says officers were monitoring a crowd that was gathered in the parking lot of Cafe Shisha when gunshots were heard.

Authorities say officers immediately located two victims in a nearby parking lot who were injured: One of the victims, an unidentified adult male, died at the scene.

A second victim, TPD says, sustained minor injuries.

Officials say it was determined the shooting was a result of a verbal altercation that turned physical between the suspect and victims.

TPD says they have arrested 29-year-old Terence Grice for homicide, attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

