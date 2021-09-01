Tallahassee veterans and first responders cycling to California in 30 days for ‘Save a Warrior’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Veterans and first responders from the Tallahassee area began a 30-day cycling tour from Florida to California Wednesday to support the Save a Warrior program, which focuses on veterans’ mental health.

Delbert Grush’s goal is to cycle 2,400 miles, ending up in Simi Valley, California, by Sept. 30. This is his second large cycling journey; in 2020, he biked from Tallahassee to Newark, Ohio, raising $15,000 along the way for Save a Warrior.

This year’s goal is to spread more awareness and have hard, honest conversations about mental health, Grush says.

Grush himself is a Save a Warrior alumnus. He retired from the U.S. Army in 2012 because of muscular dystrophy. He says for five to 10 years, he couldn’t tie his own shoes, while suffering from paralysis and fatigue.

Now, he’s cycling at a pro-level and treating his complex post-traumatic stress. He credits his physical, emotional, mental and spiritual breakthrough to the program.

As he got on his bike Wednesday, Grush says the hardest part of the Flo.-Cal. tour won’t be the peddling.

The cycling team of four will stop in different cities along the 30-day tour for speaking engagements and events supporting Save a Warrior.

They will also stop at volunteer fire departments to speak and hand out literature. The group says they’ll do whatever it takes to reach people that need to hear the testimony.

Grush says he has been cycling for 20 miles a day over an 18-month period to prepare.

WCTV’s Michelle Roberts interviewed the team live during the Good Morning Show. They told her about their plans for their cycling trip, and how the Save a Warrior program changed their lives, giving them hope in some of their darkest days.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.