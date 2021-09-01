Advertisement

Valdosta man arrested after shot fired, assault

The incident started as a dispute over money.
The incident started as a dispute over money.(Lowndes Co. Sheriff)
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 3 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to Magnolia Square Apartments on North Ashley Street after a 911 call from a man that said he had been hit in the head with a metal object and shot at.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers a man, later identified as Antonio Lilley, had hit him in the head and shot at him, without hitting him, in a dispute about money.

Officers processed the scene and collected evidence that corroborated the victim’s account of events, according to VPD.

A short while later, Lilley was found and detained.

Lilley was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony aggravated assault, battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“We are proud of these officers for quickly getting this violent offender off of the streets,” said VPD Capt. Scottie Johns.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darussia Jones Barrow faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property...
Drunk driver hits Leon County deputy who was working at crime scene
Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Family searching for answers in Wakulla County’s only unsolved homicide
Joseph Young
Tallahassee bakery back open after son hospitalized with COVID

Latest News

SAIL High School hosting mobile vaccine clinic, offering $25 gift cards as incentive
Season opener Aug. 27 vs. Dixie County
Suwannee Bulldogs shuffle schedule after Santa Fe matchup put off due to COVID-19
Terence Grice
Tallahassee Police make arrest following fatal overnight shooting on West Tennessee Street
Rish Park is located on Cape San Blas, on the Panhandle coast. The beachfront park is the...
Disability advocates criticize park’s closure
Commissioner of Agriculture and gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried held a moment of silence...
Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried holds moment of silence for Floridians lost to COVID