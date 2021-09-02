Advertisement

15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 3.5% of the 438 million doses that have been delivered have had to be discarded.

It’s a big number, but the amount is less than the 5% to 15% waste rate that is typical for vaccines stored in multi-dose vials.

Part of the problem is that those vials must be used quickly after they are opened.

As smaller providers receive the vaccine, it’s more likely they won’t get to use all the doses in each vial.

The CDC says it is working with providers and jurisdictions to try to minimize that waste.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terence Grice
Tallahassee Police make arrest following fatal overnight shooting on West Tennessee Street
Joseph Young
Tallahassee bakery back open after son hospitalized with COVID
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
Darussia Jones Barrow faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property...
Drunk driver hits Leon County deputy who was working at crime scene
Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Lynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., holds a sign with a...
Deal with OxyContin maker leaves families angry, conflicted
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found at Marpan Recycling Thursday morning.
Body found at Marpan Recycling, Leon County deputies investigating
LIVE: Biden talks about Hurricane Ida response
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast