2 people arrested after shooting at Jefferson Co. I-10 rest stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two people following a shooting at a rest stop near the Jefferson-Madison county line early Thursday morning.

The sheriff says the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the I-10 W rest stop near mile marker 233. The shooting happened after an argument, according to JCSO. One person was shot, and they were taken to a hospital in the area. They are expected to be OK, the sheriff says.

The rest stop was closed for several hours this morning.

JCSO says this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.