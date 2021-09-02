Advertisement

2 people arrested after shooting at Jefferson Co. I-10 rest stop

Crime scene tape blocking the entrance to a Jefferson Co. rest stop
Crime scene tape blocking the entrance to a Jefferson Co. rest stop(Michelle Roberts)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two people following a shooting at a rest stop near the Jefferson-Madison county line early Thursday morning.

The sheriff says the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the I-10 W rest stop near mile marker 233. The shooting happened after an argument, according to JCSO. One person was shot, and they were taken to a hospital in the area. They are expected to be OK, the sheriff says.

The rest stop was closed for several hours this morning.

JCSO says this is an active investigation.

