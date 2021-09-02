4 people arrested for selling cocaine, Tallahassee police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested four people Tuesday during a sting operation cracking down on the sale of cocaine in the community.

The department’s General Narcotics Unit, Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Squad led the sting operation in the 500 block of West Brevard St., 2500 block of West Pensacola St. and 500 block of North Copeland St.

The following people were arrested, according to TPD:

Robert Huntley, 37 CHARGES: Selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a convenience business, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, smuggling contraband into a county detention facility and conspiracy to sell cocaine

James Eggleton, 61 CHARGES: Selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a convenience business, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a convenience business, conspiracy to sell cocaine, and possession of a prescribed drug without a prescription

Felipe Perez, 21 CHARGES: Selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school or childcare facility, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school or childcare facility and possession of paraphernalia

Derenzo Payne, 25 CHARGES: Selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a convenience business.



TPD says residents can report illegal drug sales to its tip line at 850-894-4200 or reach out to Big Bend Crime stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

