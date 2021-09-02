Advertisement

Active search for boater missing off St. Marks ends

Search teams scoured the coast near St. Marks in hopes of finding missing scalloper Chris Butler.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The active search for a boater who went missing off of St. Marks on Aug. 26, 2021, has ended, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 45-year-old Chris Butler was scalloping east of the St. Marks Lighthouse when he got separated from his boat during a storm and was unable to swim to safety.

WCSO says Butler’s missing persons investigation will stay active for the agency, and no further information will be released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact the detective on the case at 850-745-7100. You can also submit information to the tip line at 850-745-7190.

The following agencies, along with many private businesses and community members, helped search for Butler:

  • Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife
  • U.S. Fish and Wildlife
  • U.S. Coast Guard
  • Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Tallahassee Police Department
  • Florida State University Emergency Management
  • Wacissa Fire and Rescue
  • Miccosukee Fire and Rescue
  • G-Fast Aviation Search Team

PREVIOUS STORY:

