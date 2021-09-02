Active search for boater missing off St. Marks ends

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The active search for a boater who went missing off of St. Marks on Aug. 26, 2021, has ended, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 45-year-old Chris Butler was scalloping east of the St. Marks Lighthouse when he got separated from his boat during a storm and was unable to swim to safety.

WCSO says Butler’s missing persons investigation will stay active for the agency, and no further information will be released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact the detective on the case at 850-745-7100. You can also submit information to the tip line at 850-745-7190.

The following agencies, along with many private businesses and community members, helped search for Butler:

Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife

U.S. Fish and Wildlife

U.S. Coast Guard

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Tallahassee Police Department

Florida State University Emergency Management

Wacissa Fire and Rescue

Miccosukee Fire and Rescue

G-Fast Aviation Search Team

PREVIOUS STORY:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.