Body found at Marpan Recycling, Leon County deputies investigating
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found at Marpan Recycling Thursday morning. LCSO says it got the call about the body located in the 6000 block of Woodville Highway at 8 a.m.
Deputies say they are in the process of identifying the man, then they will notify his next of kin.
At this time, LCSO is calling this a death investigation.
