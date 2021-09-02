Body found at Marpan Recycling, Leon County deputies investigating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found at Marpan Recycling Thursday morning. LCSO says it got the call about the body located in the 6000 block of Woodville Highway at 8 a.m.

Deputies say they are in the process of identifying the man, then they will notify his next of kin.

At this time, LCSO is calling this a death investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.