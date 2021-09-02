Advertisement

Body found at Marpan Recycling, Leon County deputies investigating

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found at Marpan Recycling Thursday morning.
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found at Marpan Recycling Thursday morning.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found at Marpan Recycling Thursday morning. LCSO says it got the call about the body located in the 6000 block of Woodville Highway at 8 a.m.

Deputies say they are in the process of identifying the man, then they will notify his next of kin.

At this time, LCSO is calling this a death investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terence Grice
Tallahassee Police make arrest following fatal overnight shooting on West Tennessee Street
Joseph Young
Tallahassee bakery back open after son hospitalized with COVID
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
Darussia Jones Barrow faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property...
Drunk driver hits Leon County deputy who was working at crime scene
Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Sept. 2, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 2, 2021
Crime scene tape blocking the entrance to a Jefferson Co. rest stop
2 people arrested after shooting at Jefferson Co. I-10 rest stop
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 2, 2021