Decatur County Schools extending digital learning by one week

(KEYC News Now)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Decatur County Schools has announced that return to face-to-face instruction will be delayed a week and is now set to restart on Monday, September 13.

Decatur County Parents and Guardians, Decatur County Schools was scheduled to return to face to face instruction on...

Posted by Decatur County Schools on Thursday, September 2, 2021

The county moved to an all-digital learning plan on August 24, citing COVID-19-related staff shortages and the move was set to last until a return to the classroom on Tuesday, September 7.

The Georgia Department of Health has reported 2,909 total COVID-19 cases in Decatur County and 342 reported cases in the last two weeks. Georgia DPH also reports 37% of the county is fully vaccinated, with 46% of the county having received at least one vaccine dose.

