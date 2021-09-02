Decatur County Schools extending digital learning by one week
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Decatur County Schools has announced that return to face-to-face instruction will be delayed a week and is now set to restart on Monday, September 13.
The county moved to an all-digital learning plan on August 24, citing COVID-19-related staff shortages and the move was set to last until a return to the classroom on Tuesday, September 7.
The Georgia Department of Health has reported 2,909 total COVID-19 cases in Decatur County and 342 reported cases in the last two weeks. Georgia DPH also reports 37% of the county is fully vaccinated, with 46% of the county having received at least one vaccine dose.
