Moultrie hospital reporting over 200 minute wait time

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center says they are seeing wait times of 211 minutes and the ER and have more patients than beds currently being treated.

CRMC is asking people to only come to the hospital if you are in need of emergency care.

The hospital says anyone needing to access a physician for non-emergency care, to call the hospital’s COVID-19 hotline at 229-891-9380.

