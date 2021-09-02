Scouting the opponent: Notre Dame comes to Tallahassee with new-look group

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When No. 9 Notre Dame visits Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium Sunday night, it will mark the first time in almost seven years that the two programs have faced off in Tallahassee.

The night of Oct. 18, 2014, delivered one of the most memorable college football games of the season. No. 2 Florida State overcame a 17-10 halftime deficit to win its 23rd consecutive regular-season game, holding off No. 5 Notre Dame 31-27.

That game was the last time both programs played one another with a top-five ranking. In the two meetings (2018, 2020) since then, Notre Dame has maintained its stake as a top-five team, while Florida State has plummeted in the polls.

The recent dichotomy of stability between the two blue-blood programs is fascinating. Brian Kelly is still the man in charge for the Fighting Irish, while the Seminoles are on their third head coach since the last time the two teams met at Doak Campbell Stadium. Notre Dame has started just five different quarterbacks since that night, while Florida State has cycled through nearly double that number at nine. One program has cracked the code of consistency, which has led to more wins than all but three programs since 2018 while being one of just five teams with multiple College Football Playoff berths. The other program is coming off three consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1974-1976.

It’s too soon to tell, but second-year head coach Mike Norvell seems to be on the verge of putting the worst behind Florida State. The Seminoles were surprisingly competitive in a 42-26 loss at Notre Dame last year despite being undermanned. They will be much more organized coming into this season with a full offseason of in-person activities and a bevy of key contributors returning. Meanwhile, Notre Dame could once again contend for a playoff spot, but it will be a new-look squad for the Irish in 2021.

The Seminoles will have their hands full Sunday, but this year’s matchup has the potential to be much closer than the last two, in which Notre Dame outscored Florida State 84-39.

Changing of the guard at quarterback

A crucial reason for Notre Dame’s recent success has been its stability at quarterback. Ian Book started 32 of the last 33 games for the Fighting Irish, but they’ll turn the page to Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan in 2021.

Coan missed all of 2020 with a foot injury but started 18 games over the previous two seasons at Wisconsin, where he posted a 12-6 record. He completed 68 percent of his passes with a pass efficiency rating of 144.7, both of which rank third in school history.

Coan is not a very dynamic athlete, nor is he much of a threat as a vertical downfield passer. In 2019, his average depth of target was just 7.5 yards, which ranked 109th in the nation. However, Notre Dame’s offense traditionally centers on a power run game and short, quick passing concepts that depend on accuracy and timing. Coan’s experience and ability to play within the structure of the offense is a great fit.

Two-headed monster at running back

Notre Dame returns one of the best running back duos in the country in junior Kyren Williams and sophomore Chris Tyree. They combined for 1,621 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns last season. Williams added 35 catches for 313 yards and was named a Second-Team All-ACC selection.

Against Florida State last year, Williams had 185 rushing yards with two touchdowns, while Tyree posted 103 yards of his own.

Rising star at tight end

Notre Dame has had plenty of quality tight ends over the years, and sophomore Michael Mayer appears to be next in line. The former five-star prospect and No. 2 tight end in the 2020 recruiting class is Notre Dame’s leading returner in receptions (42), receiving yards (450) and touchdown catches (two). He did all of that after starting just three games. With a full starter’s workload this season, he should be one of the top tight ends in the country.

Question marks at wide receiver

If there is one position group for Notre Dame that is a major question mark heading into this season, it’s the wide receiver group. It’s an older group, but the Fighting Irish return one of the least productive receiving units in the country from last season.

Senior Kevin Austin, Jr., a former top-100 overall recruit is the most talented player of the group, but he has played just 13 games in three seasons due to a suspension and multiple injuries, including breaking his left foot twice last season. Austin has just six catches for 108 yards in his career.

Another name to know is senior Avery Davis, who will line up primarily in the slot. He had 24 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns last year and did not record a single drop.

Senior Braden Lenzy is listed as the third starter. He tallied 18 catches, 317 yards and three touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Turnover at offensive line

Few programs have fielded better offensive lines over the last several seasons than Notre Dame. Older and more experienced players up front have been a key ingredient to that success, but it will be a different-looking group this year.

Center Jarrett Patterson has started 20 career games and is one of the best at his position in the country. He is the only returning player on the Notre Dame offensive line with more than three career starts.

The Irish will start true freshman Blake Fisher at left tackle, which will mark the first time since 2006 that a true freshman will be Notre Dame’s starting left tackle in Week 1. Fisher was a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Notre Dame’s most important offseason addition was graduate transfer Cain Madden from Marshall, who has started 31 career games and was an All-American guard last year. Pro Football Focus rated him as the best guard in the country last season and his run-blocking grade of 93.0 led all FBS guards by a landslide.

Deep and experienced defensive line

Notre Dame is so loaded at defensive tackle that it bumped its top returner in Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to defensive end. He reportedly has handled the transition exceptionally well. Tagovailoa-Amosa was a Second-Team All-ACC selection last season.

Starting defensive tackles Kurt Hinish and Jayson Ademilola both made major improvements from last season, while backups Rylie Mills, Howard Cross and Jacob Lacey have all impressed the coaching staff. Mills, a true sophomore, has star potential.

Isaiah Foskey and Jordan Botelho, will line up at Notre Dame’s Vyper spot, a role that asks defensive ends to win one-on-one battles on the edge and be proficient in coverage. Foskey is Notre Dame’s best-returning pass rusher with 4.5 sacks.

Key injury leaves void at linebacker

Notre Dame’s linebacker group was dealt a significant blow last week when Marist Liufau went down with a leg injury that will sideline him for the season. Junior JD Bertrand, who has just seven career tackles in two seasons, steps in to fill the void at Will linebacker.

Drew White will start at Mike linebacker and was the position’s leading tackler last season with 56. Over the last two seasons, White’s 22 tackles for loss or no gain against the run rank 10-most among power-five linebackers, per Pro Football Focus.

Hamilton leads strong secondary

Junior safety Kyle Hamilton should be one of the best defensive players in college football this season. He was a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2020 after posting 51 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one interception. Hamilton also boasts a 42-inch vertical and has allowed only three passes of 15-plus yards over the last two seasons, per PFF.

At one of the cornerback spots, Clarence Lewis has been tabbed a breakout star candidate. The 6-1 sophomore broke up seven passes last season and looked particularly advanced in single coverage for his age. Converted receiver Cam Hart will start on the other side. He’s another big corner at 6-2.

Meanwhile, Tariq Bracy is seeking a bounce-back season after being benched in the middle of 2020. He showed two years ago that he can be a factor though, posting a top-20 forced incompletion rate among power-five cornerbacks in 2019, per PFF.

Continuity with specialists

Junior Jay Bramblett will handle Notre Dame’s punting duties for the third straight year. He averaged 43.8 yards per punt with a long of 53 yards last season.

Likewise, Jonathan Doerer will be the team’s primary placekicker for the third year in a row. He’s connected on 33-of-44 field goals in his career with a long of 52 yards. Doerer has also missed just one PAT in 111 career attempts.

Other notes

· Notre Dame has won 19-consecutive-regular season games against ACC opponents. Its last defeat against an ACC foe in the regular season came back in 2017 against Miami. Of those 19 wins, 15 were won by 10 points or more.

· Notre Dame is 9-2 in season-openers under Kelly

· No. 9 is Notre Dame’s highest preseason ranking since 2006 (No. 3)

