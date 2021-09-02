Advertisement

Seminoles to pay tribute to Bowden with on-field logo, signature on helmet

The Florida State football program has announced the team will honor legendary late head coach...
The Florida State football program has announced the team will honor legendary late head coach Bobby Bowden with several remembrance logos both in the stadium and on team apparel this year.(Florida State Athletics)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State football program has announced the team will honor legendary late head coach Bobby Bowden with several remembrance logos both in the stadium and on team apparel this year.

A Bowden logo, featuring a “Bobby” cursive signature underneath his patented practice sun hat, will sit on the opposite side of the field as the ACC logo on the 25-yard line at each end of the field.

The same logo, seen above, will be adorned on a banner that will be placed in the south end zone, the former home of the Marching Chiefs.

FSU’s helmets will feature Bowden’s signature on the back bumper and each coach’s polo will have a Bowden patch on one sleeve.

See all of the tributes below.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darussia Jones Barrow faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property...
Drunk driver hits Leon County deputy who was working at crime scene
Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Family searching for answers in Wakulla County’s only unsolved homicide
Terence Grice
Tallahassee Police make arrest following fatal overnight shooting on West Tennessee Street

Latest News

The Florida State football program has announced the team will honor legendary late head coach...
FSU to honor Bowden's memory in 2021
Suwannee High School Bulldogs football
Suwannee Bulldogs shuffle schedule after Santa Fe matchup put off due to COVID-19
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, to play Packers in Jacksonville
Florida A&M guard MJ Randolph (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
FAMU unveils 2021/22 men’s basketball schedule