Seminoles to pay tribute to Bowden with on-field logo, signature on helmet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State football program has announced the team will honor legendary late head coach Bobby Bowden with several remembrance logos both in the stadium and on team apparel this year.

Honoring a Legend#NoleFamily — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 1, 2021

A Bowden logo, featuring a “Bobby” cursive signature underneath his patented practice sun hat, will sit on the opposite side of the field as the ACC logo on the 25-yard line at each end of the field.

The same logo, seen above, will be adorned on a banner that will be placed in the south end zone, the former home of the Marching Chiefs.

FSU’s helmets will feature Bowden’s signature on the back bumper and each coach’s polo will have a Bowden patch on one sleeve.

See all of the tributes below.

