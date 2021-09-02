Advertisement

Thomas County deputies investigating possible accidental death

Source: AP(Associated Press)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Boston Police Department, along with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating an accidental death from Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, who has not been identified, works for an extermination company. He was allegedly doing an inspection and after several hours of no communication, his supervisor went to the area and discovered his body.

Captain Tim Watkins with TCSO said this incident is still under investigation.

