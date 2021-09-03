FAMU Marching 100 and Concert Choir to perform during NFL Kickoff festivities in Tampa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s Marching 100 and Concert Choir will perform as part of the pregame festivities for the NFL’s 2021 Kickoff game in Tampa, according to a press release.

The game between the Dallas Cowboys and reigning Super Bowl LV Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set for 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The FAMU Concert Choir will collaborate with Alicia Keys to update her version of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before performing it live at Raymond James Stadium, says NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Issacson.

“This will mark the first time ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ will be sung live at an NFL stadium and we are looking forward to shining a light on such a versatile and talented choir, while also honoring the legacy of the song,” Issacson says.

Choir Director Mark Butler, DMA, says the preparation for the NFL Kickoff performance has been exciting for the students and staff.

“We are fortunate to have been selected for this performance, and our hope is that our presentation will serve to inspire and uplift those who’ll hear us sing,” Butler says.

The release says 50 members of the Marching 100 Band will perform around 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the NFL Kickoff Experience at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. Ed Sheeran will headline the event, which will also feature Buccaneers cheerleaders, mascot and drumline, local musicians, NFL legends and more, according to the release.

Band Director Shelby Chipman, Ph.D., says performing in Tampa is a proper prelude to the first home football game at Bragg Memorial Stadium in almost two years.

“Our Marching 100 members will remind American football fans what it means to be the best band in the land,” Chipman says. “We will give them a treat. We are honored to be invited to perform.”

FAMU says Nina Packer, a FAMU adjunct instructor, helped organize the performances after she received a call from her music industry contacts.

“I was so thrilled to get the call from Live Nation Urban about this professional opportunity for our music students. Many of our band and choir members are Music Industry majors and this experience will help them to meet the requirements for the course I teach Practicum in Music Management,” said Packer, who has taught the course for 12 years.

