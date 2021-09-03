Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old wanted for second degree murder

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a 15-year-old wanted for second degree murder.

JCSO says Christian Venisee is also wanted on charges of tampering with evidence and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Jefferson County deputies say anyone with information in Venisee’s whereabouts are asked to contact JCSO at 850-997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

WCTV normally doesn’t identify minors involved with crimes unless they are being charged as an adult. Since the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified Venisee, WCTV is as well in the interest of public safety.

