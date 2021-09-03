Advertisement

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old wanted for second degree murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian Venisee, who is wanted for second degree murder.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a 15-year-old wanted for second degree murder.

JCSO says Christian Venisee is also wanted on charges of tampering with evidence and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Jefferson County deputies say anyone with information in Venisee’s whereabouts are asked to contact JCSO at 850-997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

WCTV normally doesn’t identify minors involved with crimes unless they are being charged as an adult. Since the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified Venisee, WCTV is as well in the interest of public safety.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
4 people arrested for selling cocaine, Tallahassee police say
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found at Marpan Recycling Thursday morning.
UPDATE: No foul play suspected after body found at Marpan Recycling
Search teams scoured the coast near St. Marks in hopes of finding missing scalloper Chris Butler.
Active search for boater missing off St. Marks ends
Friday afternoon, JCSO identified the suspects as 57-year-old Garey Anglin (right) and...
2 people arrested after shooting at Jefferson Co. I-10 rest stop
Terence Grice
Tallahassee Police make arrest following fatal overnight shooting on West Tennessee Street

Latest News

Friday afternoon, JCSO identified the suspects as 57-year-old Garey Anglin (right) and...
2 people arrested after shooting at Jefferson Co. I-10 rest stop
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found at Marpan Recycling Thursday morning.
UPDATE: No foul play suspected after body found at Marpan Recycling
In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Family searching for answers in Wakulla County’s only unsolved homicide
Florida A&M University’s Marching 100 and Concert Choir will perform as part of the pregame...
FAMU Marching 100 and Concert Choir to perform during NFL Kickoff festivities in Tampa