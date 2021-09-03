Advertisement

Morning Pep Rally visits Brookwood High School

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The second Morning Pep Rally of 2021 on The Good Morning Show featured the Warriors from Brookwood High School. The Warriors are set to faceoff against MaClay on the gridiron at 7 p.m.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

Next week’s Morning Pep Rally location will be announced Tuesday morning on The Good Morning Show!

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s first-ever Morning Pep Rally.

