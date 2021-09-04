Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 4

By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The air felt a little drier Saturday morning in many locations as a cold front was just to the south of the Big Bend coast based on surface observations. Despite a few showers along the Franklin County coast earlier in the morning, rain chances are forecast to be very low for the rest of Saturday. Highs will range from the mid 80s on the coast to near 90 inland.

With the drier air across the region, low temperatures Sunday morning will actually feel more like fall in many inland locations with a mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the upper 60s inland.

Rain chances will slowly increase for the rest of the Labor Day weekend. Highs will be in the lower 90s inland with a 20% to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances Sunday will be the best in the Big Bend Sunday, but will increase evenly Monday as moisture slowly works its way back northward.

A trough of low pressure in Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula could bring more moisture into the Southeast by mid week. For now, rain chances are forecast to climb to as high as 60% Wednesday with highs dipping into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

The aforementioned surface trough also has a low potential (30%) of tropical development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Global-scale guidance models have not been persistent with the development and path of the trough as the environment is forecast to become more favorable for some tropical development. The trough will be monitored over the next several days.

