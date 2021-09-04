Crash shuts down NB lanes on Thomasville Rd near Killarney Way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A traffic crash shut down northbound lanes on Thomasville Road in Tallahassee Saturday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The crash happened on Thomasville Road at the intersection of Maclay Road and Killarney Way.

TPD urged drivers to avoid the area as officers worked the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.

