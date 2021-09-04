Advertisement

Crash shuts down NB lanes on Thomasville Rd near Killarney Way

crash generic
crash generic(AP Images)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A traffic crash shut down northbound lanes on Thomasville Road in Tallahassee Saturday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The crash happened on Thomasville Road at the intersection of Maclay Road and Killarney Way.

TPD urged drivers to avoid the area as officers worked the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

