Football Friday Night: September 3, 2021

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season enters its second month and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for August 27.

The team has your highlights for:

  • Cairo at Thomasville
  • Godby at Lincoln
  • Lake Gibson at Lowndes
  • Lake Placid at Thomas County Central
  • Maclay at Brookwood
  • Florida High at Gadsden County
  • NFC at Marianna
  • Savannah Christian at Valwood
  • FAMU DRS at Leon
  • Harvest Community School at St. John Paul II
  • Arnold at Sneads

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

