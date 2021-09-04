Football Friday Night: September 3, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season enters its second month and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for August 27.

The team has your highlights for:

Cairo at Thomasville

Godby at Lincoln

Lake Gibson at Lowndes

Lake Placid at Thomas County Central

Maclay at Brookwood

Florida High at Gadsden County

NFC at Marianna

Savannah Christian at Valwood

FAMU DRS at Leon

Harvest Community School at St. John Paul II

Arnold at Sneads

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

