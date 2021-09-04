Advertisement

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Man gets trapped on roof during tornado

By WJZ Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) - A man in Maryland said he got stuck on a roof as a tornado hit the house he was working on.

Eduardo Aguirre has every reason not to climb up on a roof after his experience.

“I was so scared,” he said in Spanish.

Aguirre was pressure-washing a roof on Wednesday, when another type of pressure system arrived.

“It was definitely a freight train sound,” Lauren Reinecher, the homeowner said.

She rushed her kids to the basement as storm approached.

“It was horrifying,” she said.

Aguirre, however, didn’t have time to get to safety.

“There wasn’t time to get down,” he said. “I was up by the chimney.”

The wind had knocked over the ladder, leaving Aguirre trapped, according to Bill Greenwell. Greenwell, Aguirre’s coworker, was also at the house during the storm.

“He just held on for life,” he said.

Aguirre demonstrated how he held on to the chimney as the tornado went by. He said those five seconds were the worst.

“I thought I was going to die,” he said.

The tornado tore through the east side of the property, snapping trees and sending debris flying everywhere.

When trees started flying, Aguirre moved to another part of the roof to find some cover.

“I mean, the tornado blew right over him,” Reinecher said.

Eventually, Aguirre made it down.

“I grabbed them and I brought them into my house. I cried and I was just so grateful he was OK,” Reinecher said. “It was scary.”

Copyright 2021 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old wanted for second degree murder
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
4 people arrested for selling cocaine, Tallahassee police say
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 3, 2021
In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Family searching for answers in Wakulla County’s only unsolved homicide

Latest News

President Joe Biden makes remarks Friday before touring a a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana,...
Biden to visit parts of Northeast battered by Ida’s soggy remnants
A man in Maryland said he got stuck on a roof as a tornado tore through the area on Wednesday....
‘I thought I was going to die:’ Man gets trapped on roof during tornado
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk...
Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan
It felt more like fall in some locations Saturday morning, but will this feeling stick around...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 4