Air Force Pilot prepares for his final fly by over Doak Campbell Stadium on Opening Day

Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Feheley talks to FSU ROTC students about his experience in the Air Force.(Brandon Spencer, WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One final flight. Ahead of their flyover before Sunday night’s FSU game, members of the United States Air Force allowed our cameras to check out their F16′s.

But for one Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Feheley, Sunday marks his last flyover at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Sunday marks the end of an era for Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Feheley as he intends to take in all the emotions that come with his last flight over Doak Campbell Stadium.

Twenty years ago Lieutenant Colonel Feheley flew over Doak for the first time and now on the eve of his final flight he says his journey has come full circle.

“One of the guys was 59 years-old and it was his last fly by and I was the young new guy,” said Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Feheley. “Now 20 years later it’s my last fly by and Chris’s first one here at Florida State so the circle has completed itself.”

The new guy on the block, Chris Reigel, says the chance to fly over Doak is something he never could have imagined.

“It’s crazy you know I graduated in 2018 from Florida State and if you would’ve told me I would be flying an F16 over three years later I don’t think I would believe you so it is absolutely surreal,” said Lieutenant Chris Reigel.

When it comes to these powerful fighter jets, the guys are just grateful for the opportunity.

“Boys with toys. These are just cool toys.” exclaimed Feheley. “They cost a lot of money, we never need to grow up and we keep getting to play with the toys and I thank everybody for their tax dollars to make it happen.”

It takes hours of maintenance each day to make these jets take flight but the crew says it’s all worth it.

“I’ve been doing this for ten years and I love every second of it and let me tell you that we’re definitely going to have our hair stand on the back of our necks seeing you guys do your job tomorrow and we know that we helped get it up there,” said one of the crew members.

And for Feheley, he wants to dedicate his last flight over the stadium to Bobby Bowden.

“We want to honor Coach Bowden tomorrow. We asked them if we can do a missing man formation and I was hoping we could but they don’t allow us to do it over stadiums,” shared Feheley. “But he has meant so much to FSU and even handed me my first football 20 years ago after that one and this is for him tomorrow.”

So when you hear those jets flying over Doak Campbell Stadium Sunday night, just know it has more meaning than you may think.

The flyover will take place Sunday night during the national anthem and will be cued by the word brave.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

