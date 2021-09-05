Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were low enough to activate the PSL alarm for some Sunday morning as temperatures dropped into the 60s, feeling more like fall as the Labor Day weekend moves on. Temperatures will climb to near 90 inland with only a 20% chance of a stray shower - mainly in the Big Bend. Conditions should be nice for Sunday evening’s FSU game against Notre Dame at Doak.

'IT'S GOOD!' - There is a slight chance of a stray shower around kickoff of the FSU and Notre Dame game Sunday; otherwise, nice weather is expected. #flwx #Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/H8HYQTbpk3 — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) September 5, 2021

Moisture will slowly increase Sunday into Monday, which is forecast to increase rain chances slightly to 30% for Labor Day with highs in the lower 90s and lows back to near 70.

Rain chances will increase from 40% Tuesday to 60% Wednesday as additional moisture from a broad area of showers and storms in the Yucatan Peninsula Sunday morning is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center was watching this feature with a low chance of tropical development over the next five days. The cluster of storms will be watched over the next few days, but rain chances will be the highest Wednesday into Thursday. The models differ still on what to make of the system beyond Friday; therefore, the confidence of rain (and rain chances) will be lower Friday into Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.