FAMU opens 2021 season in Miami against Jackson State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s been 652 days since the Florida A&M Rattlers last took the football field, falling in heartbreaking fashion to Bethune-Cookman in the 2019 Florida Classic.

Since then, the Rattlers have changed conferences, moving from their long-time home the MEAC to the SWAC, and had a season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, the Rattlers are set to return to the field not only for the first time in 43 years in the Orange Blossom Classic, nor for the first time as a SWAC member, but in their first conference game in their new home as they take on the Jackson State Tigers.

JSU, led by former Florida State great Deion Sanders, went 4-3 in last year’s pandemic-shortened season, played in the spring, but one of those games was in the form of a 2-0 win via forfeit against Alcorn State. In the Tigers’ three wins that were actually contested, JSU won by an average of 43 points (53-0 vs. Edward Waters, 33-28 vs. Grambling St., 43-7 vs. Mississippi Valley State) before losing their last three games that were played and scored just 28.3 points per game in each of those loses.

The Rattlers and Tigers are taking the field for the first time since 2018, when the Tigers won 18-16, and JSU enters on a two-game win streak. JSU also leads the all-time series 10-7-2.

Below will be a running a live blog of tonight’s game. We’ll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts. For up-to-the-minute updates and analysis, be sure you’re following myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

Pregame

Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a long time coming for the Rattlers but we will finally see them take the field yet again coming up at 3 p.m.

We are hoping to expand our FAMU coverage this year to match what we’ve been doing over the last few seasons with Florida State, and today is our first foray into that, so before we get too much further into it, I’d like to thank you for spending time with us today.

FSU isn’t the only team who has yet to name a starting QB - the Rattlers have three contenders for the QB1 job with the graduation of Ryan Stanley. Now, we’ve got a competition between Resean McKay, Junior Muratovic and Cameron Sapp for the starting job. Your guess is as good as mine as to who it is we’ll actually see, but I also won’t be shocked if we see multiple QB’s take the field, just for Willie Simmons to see what he has to work with in game action.

Once again, thanks for joining us this afternoon and welcome back, FAMU football.

