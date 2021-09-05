Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, September 4th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a lovely afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across the Big Bend and South Georgia with lots of sunshine.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the low 70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mostly to partly sunny sky with temperatures in the low 70s. It will be a great morning to have your coffee on the porch! a slight chance for isolated showers is possible along the coast, but most of the area will stay dry. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday, but the best chance for rain will occur during the middle of the upcoming work week. Moisture will come into the Atlantic bringing in a chance for wide spread to scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will bring slightly cooler temperatures through the middle to the end of the week in the upper 80s. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s.

There is a tropical disturbance in Central America that could make its way into the southern gulf. This disturbance has a 30% chance for development in the next 5 days.

