Jordan Travis named FSU’s starting quarterback vs. Notre Dame

Courtesy: Chris Nee | 247Sports
Courtesy: Chris Nee | 247Sports(WCTV)
By Will Desautelle
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State officially announced during pregame warmups that it will start Jordan Travis at quarterback against Notre Dame.

Travis was competing with UCF transfer McKenzie Milton for the job. The two were listed as co-starters on the depth chart for this week. While Travis will start the game, it is likely Milton will see the field at some point too.

Travis played eight games for Florida State in 2020, completing 55 percent of his passes for 1056 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He added a team-high 569 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

