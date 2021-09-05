Advertisement

Lake City fire chief passes away after battle with COVID-19

The Lake City Fire Department is in mourning following the death of their fire chief.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lake City Fire chief Randy Burnham passed away after a battle with COVID-19, according to a Facebook Post from LCFD Sunday afternoon.

It is with my deepest sympathy and probably the hardest thing that I have ever posted. Today Chief Randy Burnham lost...

Posted by Lake City Fire Department on Sunday, September 5, 2021

This comes after LCFD asked for prayers in an Aug. 15 Facebook post announcing the department had “several out and two of our own fighting hard.”

The department posted regular updates on conditions in the weeks since, asking for gas card donations for the families.

