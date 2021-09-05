LIVE UPDATES: FSU vs. Notre Dame

Pregame

Four of the five Florida State quarterbacks came out onto the field to begin warmups at around 5:30 p.m. Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker, Chubba Purdy and Gino English were all spotted, but McKenzie Milton was not seen. Travis and Milton were listed as co-starters on the depth chart for this week.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State welcomes No. 9 Notre Dame into Doak Campbell Stadium Sunday at 8 p.m. for its first game of the 2021 season. It will be the first time in school history that the Seminoles will open their season on a Sunday.

Sunday night will be the 11th meeting between the two programs with Florida State holding a 6-4 edge. Notre Dame has won the last two matchups, coming in 2018 and 2020. The last time the teams met in Tallahassee was in 2014, when Florida State won 31-27 in a top-five matchup.

The Irish have won 19 consecutive regular-season games against ACC opponents and are 9-2 in season-openers under head coach Brian Kelly. They are coming off a 10-2 season, in which they qualified for the College Football Playoff before losing to the eventual national champion, Alabama.

Meanwhile, Florida State enters its second season under head coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles were the youngest team in college football last season with 75 percent of their roster composed of freshmen and sophomores. In the offseason, Norvell added 13 transfers to a team that finished 3-6 last season, marking the first time since 1974-1976 that Florida State has finished with a losing record in three straight years.

The most pressing question for Florida State entering Sunday is who will start at quarterback. Jordan Travis and UCF transfer McKenzie Milton were listed as co-starters on the depth chart for this week. Travis seems to be the favorite to start the game, but it’s likely that both quarterbacks will play at some point.

Notre Dame is bringing a new-look squad into Doak Campbell Stadium after having nine of its players drafted last year. Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan takes over as the starting quarterback for Ian Book, who started 32 of the last 33 games for the Irish and was drafted in the fourth round by the New Orleans Saints last spring.

The Irish also boast one of the best running back tandems in the country in Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree, who both tallied over 100 rushing yards in Notre Dame’s 42-26 win over Florida State last season.

