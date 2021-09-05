One injured in Tallahassee shooting on Apalachee Pkwy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night.

According to TPD the shooting occurred just after 11 P.M. on Saturday in the 2300 block of Apalachee Parkway.

Investigators say a young woman received non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

TPD says this is an open and active investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked at call police at (850) 891-4200 or remain anonymous by calling (850) 574-TIPS.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just after 11:00 p.m. in the 2300 block of Apalachee Parkway. pic.twitter.com/ZqTAtRDn1P — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) September 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.