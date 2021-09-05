Advertisement

One injured in Tallahassee shooting on Apalachee Pkwy

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night.
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night.

According to TPD the shooting occurred just after 11 P.M. on Saturday in the 2300 block of Apalachee Parkway.

Investigators say a young woman received non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

TPD says this is an open and active investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked at call police at (850) 891-4200 or remain anonymous by calling (850) 574-TIPS.

