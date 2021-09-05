Tallahassee Police investigating late night stabbing on W. Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to TPD the stabbing occurred at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of West Pensacola Street just before 3:00 A.M.

Investigators say a woman sustained non-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Their initial findings determined that the stabbing was an isolated incident.

TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call police at (850) 891-4200 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of West Pensacola Street just before 3:00 a.m. this morning. pic.twitter.com/EaNIQeiXT7 — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) September 5, 2021

