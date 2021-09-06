Advertisement

Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Toronto. The actor was found dead in his New York residence on Sept. 6, 2021.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Michael K. Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on “The Wire” created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades, died Monday.

Williams was found dead Monday afternoon in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, New York City police said. He was 54.

His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said.

Little, a “stick-up boy” based on real figures from Baltimore, was probably the most beloved character among the devoted fans of “The Wire,” the HBO show that ran from 2002 to 2008 and is re-watched constantly in streaming.

The Brooklyn-born Williams was also a ubiquitous character actor in other shows and films for more than two decades, including roles on the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire” and “Lovecraft Country,” and in the films “12 Years a Slave” and “Assassin’s Creed.”

As Little, he played a criminal with a strict moral code, known for taking advantage of a reputation for brutality that wasn’t always real.

A cigarette in his mouth, he would whistle “The Farmer in the Dell” to ominously announce his arrival.

And he spoke many of the show’s most memorable lines, including, “a man gotta have a code” and “all in the game yo, all in the game.”

The character also broke TV ground as an openly gay man whose sexuality wasn’t central to his role.

Williams appeared in all five seasons of “The Wire” from 2002 to 2008, his character growing in prominence with each season.

___

Dalton reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night.
One injured in Tallahassee shooting on Apalachee Pkwy
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
The FAMU Rattlers open their tenure in the SWAC in the Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson...
FINAL: Rattlers 6 - Jackson State 7
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Two killed, three seriously injured following three car crash in Jackson County
Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Feheley talks to FSU ROTC students about his experience in the Air...
Air Force Pilot prepares for his final fly by over Doak Campbell Stadium on Opening Day

Latest News

A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by...
New Orleans: Seniors left in dark, hot facilities after Ida
$300 monthly payment benefits no longer to be distributed
Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by Polk County Sheriff's Office of the...
Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family
With evacuation orders lifted, some residents are returning to South Lake Tahoe.
Evacuations lifted for thousands in Tahoe as wildfire stalls