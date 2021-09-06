Big Bend Labor Council taking donations for homeless veterans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend Labor Council held a day of service in honor of Labor Day to help local veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

The labor council partnered with the Big Bend Homeless Coalition to bring aid to hundreds of homeless veterans in Tallahassee.

In addition to food donations, volunteers also packed medical bags with flashlights, batteries, socks and other essentials for those living outside. Members of the homeless coalition will later reach out to homeless veterans, or anyone who is in distress, and distribute these bags.

The president of the labor council, Sean Willett, is a veteran himself, and said the organization’s efforts are a small step in addressing a larger issue.

“We don’t provide all of the help veterans need when they come back all the time,” Willett said. “That’s just a fact. So, by doing a small thing we’re helping a little bit to maybe get some people out of the crisis they’re in.”

The labor council has raised more than $1500 so far, which is more than double what was raised last year. Although its day of service is over, the group is still accepting cash or check donations.

Donations can be sent to:

Big Bend Labor Chapter

135 South Monroe Street

Tallahassee, FL 32301

