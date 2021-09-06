Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Sept. 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Labor Day morning temperatures were a little warmer than 24 hours prior as moisture slowly continued to move back into the Big Bend and South Georgia. As a consequence, rain chances will be about 10% higher than Sunday with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the coast to near 90 inland. The beach weather will be nice, but a moderate threat of rip currents was in place for the Franklin County coast.

Labor Day will start off on a quiet note, but low-end rain chances will be in place in the afternoon with the better odds in the Big Bend. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/Eg4IMnGH95 — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) September 6, 2021

Rain chances will continue to increase and hit the max Wednesday as a cold front is forecast to move slowly through the Southeast and a trough of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico moves northeasterly into the area. The National Hurricane Center was already watching that area for a low-end potential of tropical development over the next five days. Rain chances will be at 40% Tuesday and increase to 70% Wednesday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will drop into the 80s as clouds and rain will keep the temperatures in check.

Guidance models differ on specifics after Thursday night, but agree on keeping enough moisture in place to have lower rain chances Friday through Sunday with highs closer to 90. Lows temperatures will be closer to 70 for those aforementioned mornings.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.