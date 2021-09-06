Advertisement

FSU Athletics unveils new Bobby Bowden portrait to honor coach’s legacy

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Ahead of Sunday night’s season opener against Notre Dame, Florida State University Athletics revealed a new Bobby Bowden portrait in honor of the great coach’s legacy. The portrait encapsulates Coach Bowden’s career at every stage, even showcasing his iconic look, which his wife Ann knows so well.

“And I was just very impressed and I loved it,” Ann Bowden said. “I love the fact that he’s thinking and you can fill in the blanks if you want to about what he’s thinking.”

The artist, Steve Skipper, said he was honored to be chosen to paint Bobby’s portrait, and this portrait means a lot more than of his other works.

”I’ve done a lot of prints and a lot of soundings and stuff like that for people, but I think that when you paint your hero it’s a different thing,” Skipper said. “And when he charges you to finish the job well, and finish it strong, and not too long after that he goes to heaven.“

Skipper said there are 640 prints available for sell and 34 framed portraits for each year he coached.

