FSU falls to Notre Dame in overtime after fourth-quarter comeback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - No. 9 Notre Dame defeated Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium Sunday night, 41-38, in an overtime thriller. Fighting Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer hit a 41-yard field goal attempt in overtime to win the game.

FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed a 37-yard attempt wide left at the end of FSU’s drive to open overtime.

The Seminoles outscored the Irish 18-0 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 38 before the end of regulation. Jordan Travis started the game at quarterback and took all the snaps until midway through the fourth quarter. Travis had an up and down night up to that point with two electrifying touchdown passes. However, he completed just 9 of 19 passes for 130 yards and three interceptions.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton had two of the three interceptions for the Irish. The other was by Clarence Lewis. Notre Dame’s defense had five sacks and eight tackles for loss.

UCF transfer McKenzie Milton stepped in and took over at quarterback after Travis’ helmet got knocked off and he was forced to come out of the game for a play. Milton completed 5 of 7 passes for 48 yards and led the Seminoles to 11 points on back-to-back drives to tie the game before the end of regulation.

Florida State had an excellent night on the ground after a slow start. Jashaun Corbin had 144 rushing yards on 15 carries, including an 89-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Treshaun Ward added 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

The surprise of the game was how much more effectively Florida State ran the ball than Notre Dame. Florida State had 264 rushing yards on 48 carries. Meanwhile, the Irish traditionally boast one of the better run games in the country, but on Sunday night they ran for just 65 yards on 35 attempts.

Instead, Wisconsin transfer quarterback Jack Coan unexpectedly led a passing attack that produced 366 yards through the air. Coan tallied four touchdown passes and an interception. Notre Dame’s star tight end Michael Mayer led all receivers with nine catches and 120 yards, while running back Kyren Williams added six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Kevin Austin, Jr. had four catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, and Joe Wilkins, Jr. had one catch for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Through the air, Ja’Khi Douglas had three receptions for 80 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown. Andrew Parchment had just one reception in his FSU debut, but it was for an eight-yard touchdown.

FSU’s defense was led by Kalen DeLoach’s eight tackles. He also had one tackle for loss. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, a transfer from Georgia, had seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, all in the first half. As a team, FSU had four sacks and nine tackles for loss.

FSU is back in action next Saturday when they host Jacksonville State at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.