Hannah’s Monday, September 6th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Happy Labor Day! We had a lovely holiday across the Big Bend and South Georgia with some sunshine and clouds. A few showers and thundershowers made their way through the area this afternoon.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the low 70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the low 70s. It will be a lovely morning to have your coffee on the porch. However, moisture will move in from the Gulf of Mexico bringing in a higher chance for rain on Tuesday. There is a 50 percent chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s.

Rain chances will continue to increase on Wednesday as more moisture moves into the area. Rain will continue on Thursday as a front moves into the region. Temperatures will be cooler because of the rain in the mid to upper 80s.

After the front passes, it will bring dry air back into the area and rain chances will decrease. Temperatures will likely rise into the upper 80s and low 90s by Friday and continue into the weekend.

