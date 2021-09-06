Hannah’s Sunday, September 5th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening! A few showers developed in Franklin County this afternoon thanks to the sea breeze. But, most of our region stayed dry this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We’ll stay quiet tonight with a partly to mostly clear sky and temperatures in the low 70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low 70s. A few isolated showers are possible Monday afternoon thanks to the sea breeze. Those showers could move inland thanks to an increase in moisture, but any rain that does develop won’t last long. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s.

Chances for rain will increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 80s in the middle of the week thanks to the increase in rain chances. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s.

