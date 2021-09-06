Tallahassee businesses boom with college students back in town

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The tens of thousands of Seminole fans flocking to Doak Campbell Stadium gave a big boost to businesses that have suffered through the pandemic.

Hotels, restaurants and retailers all saw a surge in demand.

Last year, with the threat of no football season and most students learning remotely, Shannon Sullivan struggled to keep his business afloat.

“For me personally, last year was all about surviving,” Sullivan said.

He sells FSU t-shirts on the side of the road in high-traffic areas around town. He has worked in retail for decades and says this past weekend was the busiest he’s ever seen.

“It was something I’ve been waiting for for a long time,” he said. “The biggest weekend I’ve ever had in retail since I’ve been doing this.”

Sullivan sold more than 350 shirts this past weekend, many designed in honor of Bobby Bowden. He set up shop on Pensacola Street on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday alone, he sold about 40 shirts to fans who were driving back home after the game.

“I’m exhausted,” Sullivan said. “I’ve never been this tired.”

Just down the street, Mike’s Liquor and Beer Barn is also seeing a spike in business.

“Since the kids came back from summer break, it has been tremendous,” said owner Michael Raynor.

Unlike Sullivan, Raynor said he actually saw a boom last year. With restaurants and bars closed, many turned to Mike’s drive through to buy alcohol to go.

“No football, no restaurants, no bars,” Raynor said. “And the kids, they’re gonna drink.”

With school back in full swing, both Raynor and Sullivan expect to see business boom.

“We’ve been busy,” Raynor said. “And will be busy till they go home for Christmas break.”

