Thousands of Seminole fans flock to Collegetown for the Seminole season opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The scene of Nole Nation came alive on Sunday as the Florida State University Seminoles kicked off its season opener.

The start of the football season saw the return of tailgating and Doak Campbell Stadium at full capacity.

“We’re back and we’re just having a fantastic time,” said Seminole fan Shelley Cain. “My brother in law was out here at 6:30am to get this spot.”

Cain and her family were spending Sunday tailgating near Doak, a years-long tradition in the same location.

Thousands of fans were back in the Capital City Sunday, traveling from near and far.

“Just look a it, it’s just people are our and about, it’s a beautiful thing and we’re happy to be here,” said fan Kelley Olson.

The Doak is welcoming game-oers at full capacity for the first time in two seasons, resurrecting decades old traditions.

“I went to FSU here, graduated in ‘90 and been coming, probably since ‘94,” said Derek Byrd. “Almost don’t miss any home game.”

Garnet and Gold consumed the streets of Collegetown Sunday. After a season many spent behind the screen, the scene of Collegetown streets garnered an energy that fans could only describe as electric.

“People were having fun but it just didn’t have the same vibe and enthusiasm and energy when you have when it’s a full game day experience,” Byrd said. “For me, there’s just nothing that really competes with it.”

Despite the flood of fans, many say they feel safe being back.

“Take the precautions you need to take, do what you need to do for you and your family and have fun,” Cain said.

Ahead of Sunday’s season opener, FSU hosted a pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinic outside the stadium. It’s an effort to get shots in arms and meet fans where they are.

“There’s going to be a lot of people at the stadium today, and so as many of those we can have vaccinated the safer the activity will be,” said James Zedaker, Associate Dean of the College of Medicine. “It’s also a reminder that COVID is not over and that the vaccines do work, and try to encourage as many people possible to get those vaccines.”

The sights and sounds surrounding the stadium are for many, a year in the making. But the true highlight of the game is honoring a legend that will always live on.

“I’m really looking forward to the tribute to Bobby Bowden,” Cain said. “I can’t wait for that. Great man, fantastic person, the true legend.

“Nobody’s better than Bobby Bowden,” Byrd said. “The man was a saint, I look forward to them honoring him.

FSU staff said a line formed an hour ahead of the pop up vaccine clinic opening Sunday

The university will host two more pop up clinics on campus this week.

