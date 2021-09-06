Advertisement

Two killed, three seriously injured following three car crash in Jackson County

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were killed and three more seriously injured following a three vehicle accident on U.S. 90 in Jackson County Sunday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 90 near El Bethel Church Road.

A 55-year-old sedan driver allegedly failed to stop at marked stop signs as he approached U.S. 90 and collided with the passenger side of another sedan.

As the two cars began to rotate, an SUV collided with the driver’s side of the second sedan. All three vehicles came to a rest in the eastbound lanes. Troopers say the SUV became engulfed in flames as it came to a stop.

The 60-year-old woman driving the second sedan, along with her 41-year-old passenger- both from Grand Ridge, Fla.- were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 55-year-old Sneads man driving the initial sedan suffered serious injuries. The two people in the SUV also suffered serious injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report noted alcohol and drugs may be “contributing factors.”

U.S. 90 was closed for nearly five hours, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Crash shuts down NB lanes on Thomasville Rd near Killarney Way
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night.
One injured in Tallahassee shooting on Apalachee Pkwy
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old wanted for second degree murder
Police lights
Tallahassee Police investigating late night stabbing on W. Pensacola Street
Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Feheley talks to FSU ROTC students about his experience in the Air...
Air Force Pilot prepares for his final fly by over Doak Campbell Stadium on Opening Day

Latest News

Florida A&M running back Bishop Bonnett (1) finds running room against Jackson State in the...
Rattlers defense shines while offense struggles to find groove in 7-6 loss to Jackson State
The Lake City Fire Department is in mourning following the death of their fire chief.
Lake City fire chief passes away after battle with COVID-19
The FAMU Rattlers open their tenure in the SWAC in the Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson...
FINAL: Rattlers 6 - Jackson State 7
After fall-like temperatures Sunday morning, will the nice weather stick around through the...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 5