Two killed, three seriously injured following three car crash in Jackson County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were killed and three more seriously injured following a three vehicle accident on U.S. 90 in Jackson County Sunday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 90 near El Bethel Church Road.

A 55-year-old sedan driver allegedly failed to stop at marked stop signs as he approached U.S. 90 and collided with the passenger side of another sedan.

As the two cars began to rotate, an SUV collided with the driver’s side of the second sedan. All three vehicles came to a rest in the eastbound lanes. Troopers say the SUV became engulfed in flames as it came to a stop.

The 60-year-old woman driving the second sedan, along with her 41-year-old passenger- both from Grand Ridge, Fla.- were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 55-year-old Sneads man driving the initial sedan suffered serious injuries. The two people in the SUV also suffered serious injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report noted alcohol and drugs may be “contributing factors.”

U.S. 90 was closed for nearly five hours, according to the report.

