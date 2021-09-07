FSU Depth Chart vs. Jacksonville State: Few minor tweaks from Game 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State released its updated projected depth chart via its game notes for its second game of the season against Jacksonville State. It includes a few minor changes from the Week 1 depth chart that was released for against Notre Dame.

The Seminoles still list co-starters at quarterback, with Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton each bolded -- signifying a starting position -- and an “OR” listed between their two names.

Some of the minor changes include:

Running back D.J. Williams is no longer listed as a reserve at tailback along with Ja’Khi Douglas, as he was last week. Williams was unavailable against the Fighting Irish.

Center is now an “OR” situation with Maurice Smith and Baveon Johnson listed as co-starters. Smith started against Notre Dame, but was pulled before the half and unable to compete any further. He is dealing with a lingering injury.

There are no changes on defense or special teams.

The full depth chart is listed below:

Florida State has released its depth chart for the second week of the 2021 season. (Florida State Athletics)

