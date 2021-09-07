FSU Depth Chart vs. Jacksonville State: Few minor tweaks from Game 1
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State released its updated projected depth chart via its game notes for its second game of the season against Jacksonville State. It includes a few minor changes from the Week 1 depth chart that was released for against Notre Dame.
The Seminoles still list co-starters at quarterback, with Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton each bolded -- signifying a starting position -- and an “OR” listed between their two names.
Some of the minor changes include:
- Running back D.J. Williams is no longer listed as a reserve at tailback along with Ja’Khi Douglas, as he was last week. Williams was unavailable against the Fighting Irish.
- Center is now an “OR” situation with Maurice Smith and Baveon Johnson listed as co-starters. Smith started against Notre Dame, but was pulled before the half and unable to compete any further. He is dealing with a lingering injury.
- There are no changes on defense or special teams.
The full depth chart is listed below:
