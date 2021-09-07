Advertisement

Gulf County escaped inmates

Gulf County inmates escaped
Gulf County inmates escaped(Gulf sheriffs office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf County authorities are searching for 29-year-old Rex Veasey, Jr. and 43-year-old Chad Johnson. The Gulf County sheriff’s office says the men escaped early Tuesday morning, both were last seen wearing orange shorts and a white shirt.

G-C-S-O, The Port St. Joe Police Department, and the Gulf Correctional K-9 Unit are searching for the men near Avenue A and Clifford Sims Drive in Port St. Joe. If you see them call 9-1-1.

