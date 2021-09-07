Leon County announces plan to create 9/11 memorial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County announced Tuesday it will create a 9/11 memorial to honor the lives lost during the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

The county will team up with Knight Creative Communities Institute to install the memorial before the end of 2021. The “September 11 Memorial at Florida’s Capital City” will be placed outside of the American Red Cross Capital Area Office, located at 1115 Easterwood Drive.

The county will announce the plans for the memorial during a 10 a.m. press conference Wednesday at the Red Cross office.

The memorial’s design will feature a beam from the World Trade Center’s South Tower, which was donated by Michael Terhune.

